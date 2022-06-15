Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Bhumi Pednekar to Pooja Hegde, Super Stylish Breakthrough Star nominees

Pinkvilla's first-ever award show 'Pinkvilla Style Icons' will see the best of fashion, style and glamour sashay down the red carpet on 16 June in Mumbai. The awards will see Bollywood's topmost stars put their most fashionable foot forward as they attend the glitzy awards night.

As the clock ticks, we are also announcing the last few set of nomination categories. Pinkvilla will be recognizing Super Stylish Breakthrough Star from the Hindi film industry. This category will recognise those stars who have made millions take note of their talent, style and charm.

The nominees for the same are Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pooja Hegde.

Check out Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Breakthrough Star nominees:

Vaani Kapoor

Ever since she began her journey in Bollywood, Vaani Kapoor has kept her style game evolving through the years. Unknowingly, the stunning actress has served some serious inspiration to millennials and Gen-Z as well. Be it on social media or off-the-screen, Vaani knows how to ace any and every look.

Bhumi Pednekar

From a casting director to an actress, Bhumi Pednekar has dished out many breakthrough moments on the silver screen. Off camera, too, Bhumi has won over her die-hard fans with her penchant for clean and sharp aesthetics. The actress also dares to experiment and even go big and bold with her outfits. We would totally channel this chic energy any day.

Sanya Malhotra

A big lover of minimal aesthetic looks and stunning Indian wear, Sanya Malhotra's style is not only relatable but also appeals to a large section of her followers. The actress flawlessly dons any and every outfit but makes sure to keep her basic, everyday looks fun and stylish.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Go big or go home, has always been Nushrratt Bharuccha's style mantra. Whenever she's stepping out, Nushrratt makes sure that everything is on point. Be it her love for high fashion or donning an Indo-fusion look, the actress knows how to make it work like a pro! Not to forget, Nushrratt's glamorous avatars are a big hit among her fans.

Pooja Hegde

From easy-breezy dresses to co-ord sets and even Indian ethnic wear, Pooja Hegde definitely knows how to strike a balance with her sartorial choices. The actress loves to keep it stylish while promoting films, stepping out for her gym session or even while she's on a vacation, Pooja Hegde takes fashion seriously but also perfectly knows how to have fun with it.

