Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Chetan Bhagat to Amish Tripathi, nominees of Elegant Wordsmith

We are just a couple of days away from Pinkvilla’s maiden award show ‘Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards’. As the excitement level is gearing up for the awards, we bring to you the next set of nominees. Someone rightly said that the pen is mightier than the sword. To acknowledge the hard work of these word wizards, today we are looking at some of the most elegant wordsmiths. These names have not only resonated with the audience for years but have also charmed everyone with their words.

Taking a close look at Bollywood's elegant wordsmiths, the Pinkvilla jury has curated an exciting nomination list. The nominees for Pinkvilla's Elegant Wordsmith include Amish Tripathi, Chetan Bhagat, Preeti Shenoy, Durjoy Datta, Anuja Chauhan.

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi is an Indian author and diplomat and has some amazing work on his name like the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra series. His books have sold over 6 million copies in India since 2010. Apart from being a master of words, he is also a host for TV documentaries like Legends of the Ramayan and also the Journey of India with c0-host Amitabh Bachchan.

Chetan Bhagat

One of the most popular names when it comes to the writing world is that of Chetan Bhagat. His novels have found a way straight into the hearts of the youth. He is an author, columnist and YouTuber and has been also included in Time magazine’s list of the World’s 100 most influential people in 2010. His novels have also been adapted into Bollywood films like 2 States, Kai Po Che etc.

Preeti Shenoy

Preeti Shenoy is yet another popular writer whose name is enough to create waves in the writing world. She became a national bestseller in 2011 after her book Life Is What You Make It was published. She started off as a blogger but today is a well-renowned novelist.

Durjoy Datta

Durjoy Datta is a brilliant writer who started off as a marketing analyst and became a full-time writer. He has written shows like Sadda Haq-My Life, My Choice that won the Youth Show-fiction category at Zee Gold Awards in 2014.

Anuja Chauhan

Remember Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s film The Zoya Factor? Well, it was adapted from a best-selling novel that was written by non-other than Anuja Chauhan. As a writer she is known for The Zoya Factor, Battle For Bittora, Those Pricey Thakur Girls, The House That BJ Built, Baaz. She was working in an advertising agency before she pursued a full-time literary career.