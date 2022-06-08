Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, Super Stylish Universal Star nominees

The clock is ticking and the excitement is mounting with each passing day as we get closer to our first-ever 'Pinkvilla Style Icon' Awards. An evening full of glitz and glamour awaits all as our prestigious jury has been working day in and out to pick the best names who have been pushing boundaries with their impeccable style. Sparing no time and effort, our jury has selected the best for our next category, Super Stylish Universal Star.

These stars have not only won hearts here at home but also have taken over the globe with their panache and charm. These talented bunch of stars have not only kept the flag of the nation flying high with their work but also with their voguish looks. Without delaying any further, the names picked by our jury for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Universal Star are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Universal Star:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Who isn't smitten by this gorgeous-eyed beauty? As the former Miss World and a renowned actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been at the centre of all the attention, not just here at home but across the globe. What made her stand out was her inclination toward experimenting and setting trends. From displaying her love for saris at international events like Cannes to taking over the red carpet of her Hollywood movie premieres in gorgeous gowns, Aishwarya continues to remain the reigning queen of style globally.

Deepika Padukone

A name that has become synonymous with style over the years is none other than Deepika Padukone. Padukone thrives on surprising her fans when she takes over the red carpet and her willingness to experiment has always made her a designer's favourite muse. From rocking a feathery gown at Cannes to slaying in a shimmery saree, Deepika left everyone swooning this year as she joined as a jury member at the coveted film festival at French Riviera. Each of her looks seemed straight off the runway and well, her charming smile just was the perfect cherry on top!

Priyanka Chopra

A global star in every sense, Priyanka Chopra has paved her way in people's hearts with her work, films and of course her scintillating style. She's a fashion force when it comes to experimenting with haute couture and with each of her look, she can set the red carpet on fire. From MET Gala to Cannes, Priyanka has shown the world that when it comes to global domination in fashion, she's going in all for it. From rocking an iridescent dress at The Matrix Resurrection premiere to epitomising elegance in a pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano at Golden Globes, Priyanka has been owning the global fashion scene like a pro!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Keeping things more formal and understated, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been leading from the forefront among the stylish Indian stars who took over the globe with their work. His choice of suits and formal attire has always been bang on and what makes him stand apart from others is his willingness to experiment with colours and cuts. From rocking a bottle green suit to pulling off a sherwani at red carpet events, Nawaz certainly has his own charm that simply is irreplaceable!

Radhika Apte

Minimalist yet experimental, Radhika Apte's style is perfectly defined by those two words. The Sacred Games star keeps it chic each time she's spotted on the red carpet events and it is this charm that has won hearts across the globe as well. From trying out different types of silhouettes to experimenting with colours, Radhika has continued to put her best fashion foot forward each time she has taken over the red carpet internationally. From statement-making plunging necklines to cutout bodycon dresses, Radhika's sartorial choices have certainly impressed our jury!

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Universal Star on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

