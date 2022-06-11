Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon, Super Stylish Mould-Breaker Female nominees

The evening when style is celebrated with glitz and glamour is all set to take place in Mumbai as our maiden awards show, Pinkvilla Style Icons is just around the corner. With just days left for the fun evening, our jury is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the best are picked as nominees in several categories. And, the next category for which our jury got together is Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Mould-Breaker Female.

Each of these gorgeous ladies has not just kept up with the fashion trends but has also set their own with their impeccable style. Their path-breaking fashion statements have impressed our jury and hence, made them a part of the list of nominees. So, without any further adieu, the nominees selected are Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Pooja Hegde and Shraddha Kapoor.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Mould-Breaker Female:

Disha Patani

'Trendy, chic and cool' is how we can sum up Disha Patani's style statement. Not only does this gorgeous beauty nail the raging fashion trends, but also creates her own by adapting them in her own way. Millions look up to her when it comes to her sartorial choices and rightly so. From slaying in pretty summer dresses to serving party looks in shimmery jumpsuits, Disha certainly has broken the mould when it comes to fashion and continues to do that, one look at a time.

Kriti Sanon

Another star who has been dominating the fashion scene in India with her experimental yet impeccable sartorial choices is Kriti Sanon. Prints, stripes, florals and more are an everyday affair for this gorgeous beauty and her unique accessories only add to her stylish charm. Not just this, Kriti loves to experiment with colours and silhouettes when it comes to traditional outfits and each time, she manages to leave her fans swooning.

Parineeti Chopra

'Easy, breezy and bright' is how Parineeti Chopra's style can be defined. From trendy dresses to chic jumpsuits, her wardrobe is certainly a treasure for all fashion aficionados. Parineeti loves to experiment with cuts, colours and layers and each of her red-carpet looks is one-up to the previous one. From elegant ball gowns to vibrant lehengas, everything that she dons ends up becoming a trend among her fans and that certainly is quite impressive!

Pooja Hegde

The gorgeous beauty, Pooja Hegde has managed to become quite the fashion inspiration for millions of her fans with her stylish looks. From chic body con dresses to classy monotone co-ords, Pooja's style screams chic and classy. She knows how to experiment with accessories to amp up her looks, and this sets her apart from everyone else. Her ethnic choices are quite impeccable and each time she steps out, it's hard to look away!

Shraddha Kapoor

'Playful and pretty' is the style vibe Shraddha Kapoor goes for whenever she steps out and it is because of this, that she has managed to become a fashion icon for millions of her fans. With her willingness to experiment with prints and silhouettes, Shraddha certainly is a designer's dream come true as a muse. Nailing floral dresses to ethnic wear at the drop of a hat, Shraddha Kapoor certainly is outdoing herself when it comes to her style!

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Mould-Breaker Female on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

