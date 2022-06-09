Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karan Johar, nominees for Super Stylish Showbiz Icon

The world of glamour and entertainment is incomplete with its own share of all-rounders. From wearing multiple hats to acing different jobs behind and in front of the camera, a few personalities do it effortlessly and in style. At Pinkvilla's first-ever award show 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' we're honoring such stylish showbiz icons.The first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards is only a week away and our distinguished jury has shortlisted the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Showbiz Icon. The nominees are Rohit Shetty, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Showbiz Icon:

Rohit Shetty

From creating mega action moments on the big screen to backing some of Hindi cinema's greatest hits, Rohit Shetty is a blockbuster filmmaker. When he's not imagining action sequences, he is busy scripting. But it is Shetty's badass action style that also translates to his smart and dapper looks offscreen. From camo prints to sharp suits, we love Rohit Shetty's effortless and spruced-up fashion.

Gauri Khan

A diva in her own right, Gauri Khan is a noted film producer, interior designer, and now a chat show host. Amid these credentials, Gauri Khan also floors her followers and fans with her sense of personal style. From casual yet luxe looks to super smart pantsuits, the businesswoman knows how to slay and make a look work for her.

Shilpa Shetty

This fitness diva has given her fans several reasons to be inspired. From making a comeback in acting to running a business, Shilpa Shetty aces all spaces. Among many things, Shilpa's style has been loved by millions. The actress is always up to experiment and give her Indian ethnic outfits a fun twist. While she nails her ethnic looks, Shilpa Shetty can equally kill it well in a chic dress or suit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The reigning diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been serving glam looks for two decades. As a leading actress, author and radio show host, Kareena is a style diva who has inspired generations. Be it her onscreen looks or off-duty outfits, Kareena knows how to get power dressing right.

Karan Johar

A lover of all things bling and oversized, filmmaker Karan Johar's style has evolved drastically under the spotlight. From basic looks to high-end designer wear, the director-producer is known for his eccentric dressing as well as his bias towards oversized sunglasses and jackets. Be it 20 or 50, Karan Johar's style spans across age groups and can inspire many.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Showbiz Icon on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

