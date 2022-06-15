Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Kartik Aaryan-Vicky Kaushal, Super Stylish Actor Popular Choice nominees.

In less than 48 hours, Bollywood's top stars will ascend on the red carpet of Pinkvilla's first-ever award show 'Pinkvilla Style Icons'. As we gear up for the glam night, we're also announcing our last few set of stylish nominees. Today, we are looking at Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Male (Popular Choice).

These actors have given us several reasons to cheer for them. From their spectacular acts on the big screen to their candid avatars off-screen and even their style quotient, these Bollywood stars beat in the hearts of millions. Their style has also impressed our distinguished jury who have shortlisted them. So, the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Male (Popular Choice) are Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Male (Popular Choice):

Sidharth Malhotra

Be it summer, monsoon or winter, Sidharth Malhotra's style has been impeccable to begin with. The actor, who loves water sports, always leans into athleisure avatars but if he has to turn up at a red carpet event, Sidharth exactly knows how to turn up the style quotient, drama and glam. A sharp suit is his favourite sartorial choice and we're all for it.

Kartik Aaryan

One of the most striking style transformations under the spotlight has been that of Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who began his journey in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, went from his boy-next-door looks to donning designer labels and fashionably owning his sense of style. While his love for hoodies and sunglasses is evident, Kartik also is a big endorser of effortless fashion.

Ayushmann Khurrana

If there is one actor who is always up to experiment with different styles, colours and cuts, it is Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor loves to stand out with his edgy fashion choices whenever he is stepping out for movie promotions or attending a public event. Ayushmann's style also resonates with many as he dishes out new elements in his outfits that can inspire fashion lovers.

Vicky Kaushal

With his boy-next-door style, Vicky Kaushal's personal style can be super relatable to millions of his young fans and followers. But if there's one thing to learn from Vicky, one's smile can be the best accessory. When he's not in his usual denim and T-shirt look, Vicky Kaushal's dapper looks can be best defined as suave and smart.

Tiger Shroff

A fitness enthusiast, Tiger Shroff is best known for his love for the action genre onscreen. But it is the actor's off-screen persona, charm and style that also resonates with his die-hard fans. Even though Tiger swears by his athleisure, he makes it look equally stylish. The actor, however, becomes a dapper-looking Bollywood star when he steps out in sharp suits and experimental colours.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Male (Popular Choice) on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

