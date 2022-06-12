Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Kiara Advani-Anushka Sharma, Super Stylish Actor Popular Choice nominees.

With less than five days to go for Pinkvilla's first-ever awards show 'Pinkvilla Style Icons', we are gearing up to bring the best of style and fashion. Our distinguished jury has been hard at work shortlisting nominees across various categories. Today, we are bringing nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Female (Popular Choice).

These actors have made an impression like no other and risen through the ranks to become India's most loved stars. From their talent to personality, these stars also have an impeccable sense of style. The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Female (Popular Choice) are Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Anushka Sharma.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Female (Popular Choice):

Kiara Advani

The ever-so-glam Kiara Advani is always winning hearts with her sartorial game. It could be her dance rehearsal tracksuit or turning up the glam on the red carpet with her love for bling, Kiara looks equally great onscreen as well as offscreen. Her love for bling, clean aesthetics, and a pop of colour has always been impressive as it continues to dish out fashion inspiration to millions of her fans.

Sara Ali Khan

While Sara Ali Khan proved she's got the expressions and dance moves, the actor also loves to play the style game. Be it movie promotions, interviews, or red carpet appearances, Sara slays in quirky chic outfits like no one else. However, as much as she falls for pop colours and sharp outfits, Sara's go-to outfit is mostly a crisp white Chikankari suit that can never go wrong.

Janhvi Kapoor

As one of Bollywood's Gen Z actresses, Janhvi Kapoor rarely goes wrong with her fashion picks. From film songs to her Kathak training sessions, Janhvi always gets her fashion game right. As much as her red carpet looks make noise on social media, Janhvi also makes a statement with her gym wear or athleisure. Need inspo for your next party look? Take one glimpse at Janhvi's Instagram and be inspired.

Taapsee Pannu

An outsider, who began her journey down South, and then slowly but steadily captured Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu is a stylish diva in her own right. Be it quirky sarees on vacation, sporty avatars, or smart pantsuits, Taapsee aces it all. We can easily call Taapsee the face of comfort and effortless fashion.

Anushka Sharma

The ultimate diva of confidence, Anushka Sharma's style evolution has been under the spotlight. From her edgy red carpet avatars to boss lady pantsuits and even maternity fashion, Anushka's style has a high relatability quotient. While on most days she opts for casual-chic looks, Anushka does not shy away from glamming it up, if the occasion calls for it.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Female (Popular Choice) on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

