Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Madhuri Dixit to Anil Kapoor, nominees of Super Stylish Timeless Icon.

With only 14 days left for Pinkvilla's maiden award show 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards', we are bringing to you the next set of nominees. Today, we are looking at some of the most stylish yet timeless icons that have entertained us with their spectacular work on the silver screen. These names have not only resonated with the audience for years but have also redefined Bollywood fashion with their looks and personal style.

Taking a close look at Bollywood's timeless icons, Pinkvilla's jury has curated an exciting nomination list. The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Timeless Icon include Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene

The definition of grace and beauty is best described as Madhuri Dixit-Nene. The actress, with the million-dollar smile, may be serving some seriously stunning Indo-ethnic looks now, but there was a time when her onscreen looks dominated fashion trends. Be it the iconic purple saree or chiffon sleeveless kurtas with matching bottoms and jackets in the 90s, Madhuri has easily swayed us with her love for fashion.

Anil Kapoor

The actor is well-known for aging like fine wine, but also equally known for dishing out smart looks. Anil Kapoor, who can easily give competition to the young gen, manages to pull off printed tracksuits and monotone looks with equal ease while looking stylishly dapper.

Juhi Chawla

The queen of Indian fashion! Juhi Chawla's love for Indian ethnic wear is well documented on social media. The veteran actress does not shy away from acknowledging that she is her most comfortable self when she's in a salwar or Anarkali suit. Needless to say, Juhi Chawla slays every ethnic look with panache while flaunting her love for stunning jewellery too.

Sanjay Dutt

Cool, effortless, and a no-fuss approach to fashion has been Sanjay Dutt's mantra. The actor experiments with printed shirts and sharp blazers, but often lean towards a crisp kurta set. Sanjay Dutt also boasts of an envious kurta collection which the actor has grown to love. And what's more timeless than a solid kurta-pyjama look?

Jackie Shroff

This timeless icon doesn't play by any rulebook! Jackie Shroff has often switched up his looks but his sunglasses and the humble 'Gandhi Topi' remain a constant. While he doesn't experiment with too many colours, Jackie Shroff aces what he wears. Be it leather jackets or his rugged yet casual looks, B-town's Jaggu Dada is always up for some fun experimentation.

