Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Mandira Bedi to Maniesh Paul, nominees for Super Stylish Host.

Pinkvilla's first-ever awards night titled 'Pinkvilla Style Icon' is exactly a week away and we're extremely excited to bring our readers the best from the world of fashion and entertainment. Our distinguished jury has been hard at work shortlisting nominees across various categories. Today, we are bringing nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Host.

These entertainment personalities have done a fab job by being the backbone of every show they host. From keeping the audiences hooked to entertaining them with their wit, persona, and style, they have etched a name for themselves in showbiz. The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Host are Mandira Bedi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aditya Narayan, Maniesh Paul, and Sanjana Ganesan.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Host:

Mandira Bedi

Cricket games in the early aughts were incomplete without Mandira Bedi hosting them. One of the first few women who ventured into hosting and commentary for cricket tournaments, Mandira Bedi made a mark with her expert hosting. However, one of the many remarkable moments from then was also her onscreen style. From stunning sarees and strappy blouses to her ethnic outfits, Mandira Bedi hit it out of the park every time. Today, the fitness diva equally rocks sarees, bikinis, and athleisure.

Rithvik Dhanjani

One of the most fun-loving presenters in the industry has to be Rithvik Dhanjani. As an actor, dancer, and host, Rithvik dons multiple hats but pulls off all with equal panache. While style dabbles between classics, chic and casual, he also doesn't shy away from dialing up the drama or glam quotient with his outfits.

Aditya Narayan

The singer has entertained the audiences thoroughly as a host on television shows. Be it his voice, smile or style, Aditya Narayan easily wins over hearts. His personal style also is a big hit among his fans and followers. From tropical prints to sharp blazers and suits, Aditya loves to experiment with colours, cuts, and prints.

Maniesh Paul

One of the most popular hosts in the film industry, Maniesh Paul is a total dhamaka in the truest sense. From his rib-tickling humor to his on-stage presence, the actor-host also dishes out some killer looks. Maniesh believes in making his personal style a huge part of his personality. From quirky jackets to flaunting bling on his outfits, our very own desi entertainer keeps it slaying!

Sanjana Ganesan

A dress, a shirt, or a blazer? Fret not, the sports host Sanjana Ganesan can ace almost any outfit that she wears. The super-stylish Sanjana has hosted several games including the 2019 Cricket World Cup. In the process, she has also generated and built a large number of fans and followers. Her effortless take on fashion is definitely what stands out.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Host on 16 June.

