Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Neeraj Chopra to Sania Mirza, nominees of Super Glam Sports Star

We are just a couple of days away from Pinkvilla’s maiden award show ‘Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards’. As the excitement level is gearing up for the awards, we bring to you the next set of nominees. Our sports personalities have not only made us all proud by representing India across the globe but they have also proved that with hard work and dedication nothing can stop you from winning. To acknowledge their spectacular work, today we are looking at some of the most Super Glam Sports Stars.

Taking a close look at the Super Glam Sports Star, the Pinkvilla jury has curated an exciting nomination list. The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Glam Sports Star include Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra made us all proud and every Indian beamed with pride after he became the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic Gold medal in Men’s Javelin throw. He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win at the IAAF World U20 Championships, where in 2016 he achieved a world under-20 record throw of 86.48m becoming the first Indian athlete to set a world record.

Sania Mirza

Who doesn’t know Sania Mirza? She is a well-known personality from the Tennis field. She is indeed one of the most influential athletes in India and when it comes to styling, she is also one of the most stylish sports personalities and makes sure to slay it at events.

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal is one such name who has won several milestones in the field of Badminton for India. In 2015, she attained the world’s no. 1 ranking, thereby becoming the only female player from India and thereafter the second Indian player after Prakash Padukone to achieve this feat.

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu yet again is a big name in the badminton world and is considered one of the most successful sportspersons. She has won several awards for India including a gold at the 2019 World Championships.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur is a big name from the Indian Women’s cricket world. She plays an all-rounder for the Indian Women’s cricket team and was even awarded the Arjuna Award for Cricket in 2017.

