Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Rajkummar Rao to Arjun Kapoor, Super Stylish Mould-Breaker Male nominees.

The clock is ticking and the curtains are about to be lifted on Pinkvilla's first-ever award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons, on 16 June in Mumbai. As we inch closer to the big day, we are also announcing the last few set of stylish nominees. Today, we're looking at Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Male).

These actors have carved their own path in the world of entertainment business. Not just with their work onscreen but also with style statements through the years. Their style has also impressed our jury who have shortlisted some big names. So, the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Male) are: Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Tiger Shroff.

Check out nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Male):

Arjun Kapoor

While Arjun Kapoor's fitness journey has been an inspiration to many, the actor's style game has also evolved significantly under the spotlight. From donning designer sweatshirts to using the right accessories to stye an outfit, Arjun Kapoor has slowly and steadily become a pro at stepping out in some serious fashionista looks. Trust someone to rock sweats and blazers with equal panache, that's Arjun Kapoor for you

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ever since he stepped foot in the Hindi film industry, Ayushmann Khurrana's style game has only been on the rise. A self-confessed lover of sunglasses and jackets, Ayushmann does not shy away from experimenting with edgy blazers and loud colours. He prefers to keep it easy-going but on fleek at the same time and we love all of it.

Varun Dhawan

If there had to be one actor who can be the President of comfort clothing, it is Varun Dhawan. The actor always opts for casual looks yet keeps it relatable and stylish. He equally slays in Indian ethnic outfits as well as bright designer hoodies and luxury sweatshirts, thanks to his no-fuss approach. Varun Dhawan serves looks with such finesse that it is hard to not relate to his style.

Rajkummar Rao

Often breaking the mould with his work on the big screen, Rajkummar Rao has embraced his personal style and made it look effortless. From florals to sharp ethnic wear, Rajkummar's style can easily be used to inspire your next outfit. Over the years, the actor's sartorial choices have also undergone a massive change and we truly love how Rajkummar is always ready to experiment, just like his films.

Tiger Shroff

If there's one actor who swears by his athleisure and makes it look equally stylish, it is Tiger Shroff. A fitness enthusiast, the actor's personal style often dishes out boy-next-door vibes. Usually spotted in a muscle tank and track pants, Tiger Shroff's fuss-free approach is a big hit among his fans. However, he loves a sharp suit and rarely steps out without his sunglasses.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards are:

Macho Hint – Presenting Sponsor

Bank of Baroda – Powered by Sponsor

Vibez Audio Gear – Powered by Sponsor

So Good – Beverage Partner

Kross Bikes – Stylish Fitness Partner

Carrera – Stylish Eyewear Partner

Astroyogi – Astrology Partner

Enrich – Beauty Partner

Boutique Living – Stylish Bedding Partner

Pearl Academy – Education Partner

Radio City – Radio Partner

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Mould-Breaker Male on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon, Super Stylish Mould-Breaker Female nominees