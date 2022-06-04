Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Rohit Saraf to Karan Deol, nominees for Super Stylish Emerging Talent Male

As the clock continues to tick and time inches closer to Pinkvilla's maiden awards show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai, we can almost sense the excitement among the Bollywood aficionados to know who'll take home an award. The prestigious jury for our first-ever awards left no stone unturned in selecting the best of the best names from B-town in the nominations. And today, we present the names of stars picked by our jury in the category, Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Male).

These are stars who entered the world of showbiz with a bang and have managed to impress Bollywood buffs with their impeccable style. Without further adieu, the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Male) are Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Deol, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Rohit Saraf.

Abhimanyu Dassani

The handsome star, Abhimanyu Dassani has a vibe that's easygoing yet stylish. From rocking the classic casuals like denims to sweeping girls off their feet in a tuxedo, Abhimanyu has nailed it all. His quest to experiment with suits also has made him stand out at events. Considering how he goes for the cool vibe, this Gen-Z star certainly has everyone impressed.

Karan Deol

Having made his debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, Karan Deol is another emerging talent in B-town who has a subtle style game. Whenever he steps out, the young star ensures he styles up even his casual look with the right kind of accessories to round off his OOTD. At red carpet events, the young Deol has never disappointed his fans as he keeps up with the global trends.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

'Keep it cool or go home' seems to be the fashion mantra that this handsome Gully Boy actor swears by. Be it a breezy shirt or a formal tuxedo, Siddhant carries each outfit with an air of confidence that, more often than not, is the best accessory. By mixing up sophistication with street style, Siddhant has brought something extremely refreshing to the showbiz world with his unique style. From pantsuits to turtlenecks to formal shirts, this Gully Boy can rock it all, which certainly seems to have caught our jury's eye.

Rohit Saraf

Making all ladies weak in their knees with just one smile, Mismatched star Rohit Saraf has certainly made a name for himself in no time. His casual boy-next-door vibe is what seems to be working well for him as he continues to impress us with his charm. Be it a denim on denim look or graphic tees or just a patterned pantsuit, anything that Rohit dons, makes him stand out from the crowd.

Ishaan Khatter

Giving voguish vibes, Ishaan Khatter has carved his own space in people's hearts with his cute chocolate boy looks. His personal style has 'cool and smart' written all over it and whenever Ishaan steps out, he ensures he brings his fashion A-game. Be it a bomber jacket or athleisure, Ishaan dons them all with confidence and always leaves his fans asking for more. Keeping it sharp with well-fitted suits and experimenting with colours, Khatter certainly is on the correct path when it comes to style.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Emerging Talent Male on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

