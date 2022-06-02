Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Sanjay Dutt to Jackie Shroff, nominees of Super Stylish Swag Icon.

Pinkvilla's maiden award show 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' is inching closer to its June 16 celebrations. Our prestigious jury members have been hard at work shortlisting some of the biggest names in Bollywood for various categories. After our readers nominated the most stylish actors, the jury members have shortlisted nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Swag Icon.

These entertainment personalities have not only won us over with their style but added the much-needed oomph and swag to their looks. The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Swag Icon are Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Anil Kapoor.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Swag Icon:

Sanjay Dutt

The veteran actor has always kept comfort as the centre of his personal style. With a no-fuss approach, Sanjay Dutt has proven time and again that a Pathani Kurta never fails to impress. However, it is his personal coolness quotient that elevates any look. Be it his tall, sharp walking style or his muscle tanks back in the day, Sanjay Dutt exudes some serious swag.

Jackie Shroff

Another personality to give tough competition to Sanjay Dutt as the Super Stylish Swag Icon is Jackie Shroff. Fondly known as Bhidu, Jackie Shroff's swag lies in his expressive personal style. From bandana and scarves to leather jackets and sunglasses, the veteran actor's love for fashion is hard to miss. But, above all, it is his easy-going flair for heartwarming conversations that scores the maximum swag points.

Dimple Kapadia

The senior actress may not be in the limelight at all times, but she surely stands out whenever the spotlight is on her. Thanks to her love for Indian weaves, Dimple Kapadia proves that she can fairly ace a kaftan, a saree, and even denims with her ever-so-confident persona. Guess confidence is the best accessory you can wear, no?

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and her dance will always be legendary, but we also cannot forget how she continues to stay on top of social media trends and dish out sophisticated and elegant takes on viral Instagram Reels. While Madhuri's innovative content is a winner, her ability to do it in style ever single time is simply remarkable.

Anil Kapoor

While Anil Kapoor has served ample swag on the big screen with his blockbuster roles, off the screen he's proven that he can skillfully combine style and swag. From monotone looks to his hat collection to even dapper ethnic looks, Anil Kapoor defines that age is just a number.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Swag Icon on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan, Vote for Super Stylish Male Readers' Choice