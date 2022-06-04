Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Sharvari to Rashmika, nominees for Super Stylish Emerging Talent Female

With just 12 days left for Pinkvilla's first-ever awards show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai, our excitement is palpable. While we cannot wait to see who takes home the award under which category, we certainly can assure Bollywood buffs that they are in for a night of glitz, glamour and fun. Pinkvilla's renowned jury members have spared no time and effort in picking the best of the best for our next category, Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Female).

The gorgeous ladies, from the time they came into the limelight, have enchanted fans and fashion lovers. Their looks are trendy and constantly evolving, making them fan favourites. Now, we'll not keep you waiting for the nominations in this category. The names picked by our jury for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Female) are Radhika Madan, Manushi Chhillar, Tara Sutaria, Rashmika Mandanna and Sharvari Wagh.

Radhika Madan

Having come a long way since her debut film Pataakha in 2018, Radhika Madan is the stylish young star who is taking over the fashion scene in B-Town, one look at a time. The beautiful star experiments with silhouettes, cuts and colours and is now more open to playing around with her looks. Be it slaying in a pantsuit or sashaying down the ramp in a ball gown, Radhika rises to the occasion every time with her impeccable style and confidence.

Manushi Chhillar

What can we say about a pageant queen who won over the world with her style and charm? Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World, has been making waves with her chic style since she entered the world of showbiz. Manushi loves to experiment with colours and often makes heads turn in saris. On a more playful side, her love for chic summer dresses also hasn't gone unnoticed and hence, she makes it to our Jury's list of nominees.

Tara Sutaria

Proving to be a fashionable millennial every step of the way, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Tara Sutaria is on her way to becoming a true blue fashionista. From her off duty comfy looks to red carpet style, everything that this young starlet dons manage to impress her fans and make them root for her. Her summer dresses when paired with her luxury arm candies make for a perfect combination, each time she steps out. She continues to shell out lessons in millennial dressing while paving her own way forward in the showbiz world.

Rashmika Mandanna

Having made waves down South with her subtle yet sophisticated style, Rashmika is all set to own it in Bollywood too. Her red carpet appearances at events prove that she's as comfortable in a voguish slit gown as in a gorgeous saree. With just the right amount of experimentation with cuts and colours, Rashmika has left everyone rooting for her style.

Sharvari Wagh

Redefining classy and chic looks, Sharvari Wagh's style has a certain element of playfulness to it. From acing ethnic looks to killing it in bodycon dresses, Sharvari has managed to serve up a mix of different looks each time she has taken over the red carpet. Not shying away from trying different kinds of silhouettes, Sharvari is steadily making her way to join the fashionistas of Bollywood.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards are:

Macho Hint – Presenting Sponsor

Bank of Baroda – Powered by Sponsor

Vibez Audio Gear – Powered by Sponsor

So Good – Beverage Partner

Kross Bikes – Stylish Fitness Partner

Carrera – Stylish Eyewear Partner

Astroyogi – Astrology Partner

Enrich – Beauty Partner

Boutique Living – Stylish Bedding Partner

Pearl Academy – Education Partner

Radio City – Radio Partner

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Emerging Talent Male on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Also Read|Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Rohit Saraf to Karan Deol, nominees for Super Stylish Emerging Talent Male