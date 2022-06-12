Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Shikhar Dhawan to Smriti Mandhana, nominees for Super Stylish Sports Star.

We're just days away from our maiden awards show, Pinkvilla Style Icons. With our first-ever style awards, taking place on June 16 in Mumbai, a night filled with fun, glitz and glamour is what we promise. Our jury has worked day in and out to handpick the best names in various categories as the nominees. And today, we present the nominees for the next category, Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Sports Star.

These dedicated sports stars have not just brought laurels to the nation on a global level but also have cemented their place in the hearts of 1.3 billion people. Personally, each of them has their own unique style statement and well, our jury certainly took note of it. Without any further delay, the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Sports Star are Smriti Mandhana, PV Sindhu, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra.

Check out Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Sports Star nominees:

Smriti Mandhana

The Vice-Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team, Smriti Mandhana is a star on the field. Off the field, the opening batter is quite a fashionista. From slaying in ethnic wear to rocking classic jeans-tee combo, Smriti never fails to impress with her impeccable sartorial choices. She also doesn't seem to shy away from experimenting with colours that make her stand out!

PV Sindhu

'Bold and beautiful' is how one would sum up India's favourite shuttler PV Sindhu's style. The talented star, who has broken many records on the badminton court, has an unmatched sense of style that can give big celebs a run for their money. From opting for bold pantsuits to embracing feminine traditional wear, PV Sindhu certainly knows how to nail each one of them with panache and grace.

Shikhar Dhawan

In a stylish league of his own, Shikhar Dhawan continues to wow Indian cricket fans on and off the field with his candour. When it comes to his personal style, Dhawan has his own unique choice and is not afraid to flaunt it. From pairing a kurta-pyjama set with juttis to nailing a well-tailored suit like a boss, Shikhar Dhawan's style is like no one else and we're totally digging it!

Virat Kohli

For the longest time, if any Indian cricketer has also dominated the fashion scene, it is Virat Kohli. The stylish Indian cricketer loves to experiment with cuts, colours and styles of attire and that is what sets him apart from other athletes. From nailing colourful athleisure to amping up casual tee and jeans, Kohli's personal style not only resonates with the millennials but also attracts the Gen-Z boys.

Neeraj Chopra

The Olympics Gold-medalist, Neeraj Chopra managed to make 1.3 billion Indians proud with his Javelin Throw performance and cemented his place forever in their hearts. When it comes to his personal style, the 24-year-old athlete is a fashion aficionado and his sartorial choices prove it. From rocking expensive athleisure to statement leather jackets with sneakers, Chopra knows how to slay with his very Gen-Z style!

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Sports Star on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!