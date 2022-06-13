Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Sidharth Malhotra to Varun Dhawan, nominees for Super Stylish Actor Male.

Bollywood and style are two peas in a pod. While some stars have an inherent flair for fashion, some others find their style through the years and truly embrace it. As Pinkvilla is set to host 'Pinkvilla Style Icons' at their first-ever award show on 16 June, we're taking a look at some of the most stylish actors in the entertainment business.

These actors have truly stood out for their personal style sense, served inspiration and even set trends with their onscreen and off-screen looks. Our distinguished jury has put together a starry list of nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Male. The nominees are Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Vicky Kaushal.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Male:

Sidharth Malhotra

A big fan of solid, bright colours, sunglasses and fashionable jackets, Sidharth Malhotra dishes out some great fashionista vibes whenever he steps out. Needless to say, he provides major style inspiration even in athleisure and his most basic looks. However, Sidharth never misses a chance to don a dapper suit and we're all for it.

Kartik Aaryan

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has come a long way since his early days in Bollywood. From wearing simple tees to press events to now turning up in stylist-designed looks and donning designer labels, Kartik Aaryan's style journey under the spotlight has been truly applaud-worthy. The actor also effortlessly pulls off his looks and knows how to make them work for him.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's athleisure and gym style is as popular as his red carpet style. While his collection of muscle tanks, caps and designer tracksuits can make anyone envious, the actor surely knows how to dial up the drama and style with his outfits. If this includes Varun flaunting his bare chest under a blazer or an ethnic kurta, then so be it! Varun Dhawan serves looks with such finesse that it is hard to not get inspired.

Tiger Shroff

Another actor who loves stepping out in athleisure and gym wear is Tiger Shroff. Be it a studio visit or a lunch date, Tiger Shroff is a big endorser of comfort clothing. But a sharp and striking suit becomes Tiger's best friend when he has to attend a red carpet event in the city. The actor has an understated personal style that resonates with his fans who love him without conditions.

Vicky Kaushal

Always slaying it on the gram, Vicky Kaushal's style evolution has been evident under the spotlight. From casual yet stylish airport looks to clean & sharp suits, Vicky can easily serve lessons in how to style one look in different ways. As much as he loves denims, linen and caps, Vicky's personal style is relatable to millions as the actor often opts for simple looks that are easily accessible to youngsters.

