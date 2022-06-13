Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Sonam Kapoor to Kiara Advani, nominees for Super Stylish Actor Female/

Bollywood's glam divas have always given us a reason to get hooked to social media. From making heads turn on the red carpet to their style looks during movie promotions, actresses often make headlines for their sartorial choices. While some stars have an inherent flair for fashion, some others find their style through the years and truly embrace it.

At Pinkvilla first-ever awards show 'Pinkvilla Style Icons', we are recognising and honouring such style divas on 16 June. We're taking a look at some of the most stylish actors in the entertainment business and our distinguished jury has put together a starry list.

The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Female are Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Female:

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani not only loves fashion but also knows how to have fun with it. The actress is always on point with her style quotient, irrespective of when and where she's stepping out. Kiara also serves some major style inspo on the gram with her ethnic fusion outfits. When it comes to elegant and dapper looks, she's always ahead of the game by donning her favourite accessories, bling and bright colours.

Sara Ali Khan

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sara Ali Khan made Indian ethnic or white chikankari suits trendy among the young blood. The actress, who began her Bollywood journey in 2018, is a big fan girl of breezy ethnic suits. But just like her personality, Sara also loves quirky clothes that make her stand out from the crowd. A neon skirt, blue top and pink blazer? Well, Sara Ali Khan can slay that too.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The tag of Bollywood's finest fashionistas can easily be owned by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actress has served looks not just in India, but even set trends on international red carpets such as Cannes. As an expectant mother now, Sonam has been sending social media into a tizzy with her maternity fashion choices. From her stunning pregnancy photoshoot to setting trends in a denim saree, Sonam Kapoor can slay almost anything.

Janhvi Kapoor

As one of Bollywood's Gen Z actresses, Janhvi Kapoor rarely goes wrong with her fashion picks. Be it her much-talked about gym wear or sizzling onscreen looks like the one in 'Nadiyon Paar' music video, Janhvi ranks high on the glam quotient. From her film songs to Kathak training sessions, Janhvi always gets her fashion game right, even when she's not trying hard.

Kriti Sanon

If there is one Bollywood actress who nails every neon look she sports, it would be Kriti Sanon. Leaving her fans smitten with her sartorial choices, Kriti never backs down from experimenting. Be it mini dresses, eccentric shoes or chic pantsuits, the actress knows what works well for her and often makes a striking statement. Her experimental yet impeccable attires are truly a winner!

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards are:

Macho Hint – Presenting Sponsor

Bank of Baroda – Powered by Sponsor

Vibez Audio Gear – Powered by Sponsor

So Good – Beverage Partner

Kross Bikes – Stylish Fitness Partner

Carrera – Stylish Eyewear Partner

Astroyogi – Astrology Partner

Enrich – Beauty Partner

Boutique Living – Stylish Bedding Partner

Pearl Academy – Education Partner

Radio City – Radio Partner

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Female on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Sidharth Malhotra to Varun Dhawan, nominees for Super Stylish Actor Male