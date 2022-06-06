Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Taapsee Pannu-Kriti Sanon, nominees for Super Stylish Maverick Star Female.

Bollywood's leading actors have etched their own path to stardom, irrespective of their background. Their choices have been applaud-worthy and have often set trends or won over millions of Indians. As Pinkvilla's maiden awards show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards', inches closer, we are looking at our very own female actors who have not conformed to any rules and are rebels with a cause.

With only 10 days to go, Pinkvilla's prestigious jury has recognized these free-spirited women and picked out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Maverick Star Female. The nominees include Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Maverick Star Female:

Taapsee Pannu

An outsider, who began her journey down South, and then slowly but steadily captured Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu is a maverick in her own right. The actress, who loves sports, also loves to play trial and error with fashion. Be it quirky sarees on vacation, sporty avatars, or smart pantsuits, Taapsee aces it all.

Vaani Kapoor

One of the fittest divas in Bollywood, Vaani Kapoor has taken the off-beat road when she made her comeback in 2019. The actress has always kept her style game evolving through the years and served some serious inspiration via her Instagram looks. From flaunting her athleisure collection to slaying in bodycon dresses, we simply love Vaani's free-spirited take on fashion.

Radhika Madan

Another fitness diva who has risen to the ranks of a popular Bollywood star, Radhika Madan began her journey in television. As she made the switch, Radhika also embraced her personal style and made it a statement. From comfy laidback looks to quirky prints and designer outfits, Radhika Madan does not shy away from stepping into a new space.

Kriti Sanon

With no connection to the film industry, Kriti Sanon dared to enter the world of Bollywood and has now conquered it. The actress often stands out from the rest for her sartorial choices. Proving that her fashion playground is all about colour, Kriti Sanon is a lover of all things neon. While she nails all her outfits, Kriti's personal style also leans on the bohemian chic side and we love it.

Shraddha Kapoor

Thanks to Shraddha Kapoor's film choices, she has won over the hearts of millions of Indians with her calm, composed, and no-fuss approach to stardom. Shraddha's easy-going style also finds a huge fan base as her followers can easily relate to her everyday looks. While she always puts comfort and style first, Shraddha also dials up the glam and drama when needed.

