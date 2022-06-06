Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Tiger Shroff-Ishaan Khatter, nominees for Super Stylish Maverick Star Male.

Bollywood's biggest fashion night is in the offing! Pinkvilla will be hosting its first-ever 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai this year and our prestigious jury members have been hard at work selecting nominations for various categories. Today, we are looking at nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Maverick Star - Male.

With only 10 days to go, we are glad to announce maverick actors who are on the journey of carving out their own path. The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Maverick Star Male include Tiger Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, Ahan Shetty, Ishaan Khatter and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Maverick Star Male:

Tiger Shroff

Having started his journey in only 2014, Tiger Shroff has quickly risen to become one of India's hottest heartthrobs. The actor has an understated personal style and often likes to play it safe. Tiger is all about staying on top of his fitness game and that is why one may often find the actor in athleisure wear. However, he loves a sharp suit and rarely steps out without his sunglasses.

Pratik Gandhi

The Scam 1992 actor blew everyone away with his terrific performance. Since then, the Gujarati theatre artist has won over fans with his talent. Pratik Gandhi refuses to play by the rules, even when it comes to his style. The actor prefers to don outfits he feels the most comfortable in but always makes sure it ranks high on the style meter.

Ahan Shetty

The Tadap actor may only be a film old, but his social media presence is proof enough that he is already a fan favourite. Be it his broody looks or love for fashion, Ahan Shetty sure knows how to get his personal style right. While he chooses his next steps in the movie business carefully, Ahan's boy-next-door vibes meet trendy fashion looks are already a winner.

Ishaan Khatter

An actor, dancer and theatre performer, Ishaan began his journey under the spotlight at an early age. All of 26, Ishaan's film choices, his love for fitness and fashion have defined him. Young, suave and extremely cool can be the best words to describe Ishaan's personal style. The actor is also a big fan of accessories and street style wear which is impressive to say the least.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Hailing from a film family, Aditya Roy Kapur stepped foot into films back in 2009. Since then, the actor has steadily increased his fan base with his movies and hilarious videos. However, it is Aditya's style and charming looks that have left the girls swooning over him. Be it a dapper suit or simple tees, Aditya Roy Kapur's smile brightens up any sharp outfit that he chooses to wear.

