Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Vaani Kapoor-Yami Gautam nominees for Super Stylish Haute Stepper Female.

As the clock continues to tick, we are nearing Pinkvilla's maiden awards show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards'. In less than 10 days, Bollywood celebrities and entertainment personalities will dazzle at a glamorous event that will be held on June 16 in Mumbai. Pinkvilla's prestigious jury members have been meticulously shortlisting nominees across various categories. And today, we are taking a look at Bollywood's haute steppers.

These actors made heads turn and kept our eyes glued to the big screen when they made their debut. Now, they have gone on to become movie stars who always make a fashionable impression. So, the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Haute Stepper Female are Yami Gautam, Sanya Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Vaani Kapoor, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Check out nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Haute Stepper Female:

Yami Gautam

Sweet, simple, and striking, Yami Gautam's personal style can be best described in these words. The actress doesn't go by the rules but instead always makes sure she's stepping out in the most comfortable outfits. With a bias towards pantsuits and sharp outfits, Yami definitely knows how to get power dressing right!

Sanya Malhotra

A big lover of minimal aesthetic looks and stunning Indian wear, Sanya Malhotra's style is not only relatable but also appeals to a large section of her followers. The actress flawlessly dons any and every outfit but makes sure to keep her basic, everyday looks fun and stylish.

Rashmika Mandanna

All of 26, Rashmika Mandanna has risen through the ranks to become one of the leading actors today. As a young gen actor, Rashmika doesn't fit into a box, as the actress is open to donning everything under the sun. She equally aces Indian ethnic as much as she loves athleisure and leather jackets. However, the biggest style tip you could take from Rashmika Mandanna is to wear your radiant smile at all times.

Vaani Kapoor

If there's one actress that always slays it on the red carpet, it is Vaani Kapoor. From bling to beige, Vaani can do it all. The actress has always kept her style game evolving through the years and served some serious inspiration. Thanks to her Instagram looks, we don't have to look too far for inspiration.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Go big or go home, has always been Nushrratt Bharuccha's style mantra. Whenever she's stepping out, Nushrratt makes sure that everything is on point. Be it her love for high fashion or donning an Indo-fusion look, the actress knows how to make it work like a pro!

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Haute Stepper Female on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

