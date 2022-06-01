Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan, Vote for Super Stylish Male Readers' Choice

Pinkvilla is gearing up to mark one of the biggest days in fashion with its maiden awards event 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards'. With only two weeks to go for Pinkvilla's fashion night to commence on June 16, we are now elated to bring you nominations for Super Stylish Male Actors - chosen by our very own readers.

After talented musicians and fashion designers, we are now highlighting Bollywood's most stylish and beloved young actors. Super Stylish Male Reader's Choice nominees are: Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aryan, and Varun Dhawan. While you have nominated these five actors, it is now time to choose the winners. Vote for them here.

Over the years, these actors have floored us with their onscreen performances but also evolved as some of the most stylish men in the entertainment business.

Ayushmann Khurrana

In 2012, a familiar face broke onto the silver screen and entertained us thoroughly with his performance in Vicky Donor. Ever since Ayushmann Khurrana's style game has only been on the rise. A self-confessed lover of sunglasses and jackets, Ayushmann does not shy away from experimenting with edgy blazers and loud colours. He prefers to keep it easy-going but on fleek at the same time.

Arjun Kapoor

Trust someone to rock sweats and blazers with equal panache, that's Arjun Kapoor for you. When he's not cracking us up with his social media banter, Arjun is slaying it with his everyday casual style. From acing denims and sweatshirts to designer ethnic suits and blazers, this desi boy knows his style and photo angles inside out.

Sidharth Malhotra

If we had a dime every time Sidharth Malhotra raised the bar with his fashion looks, we would've probably been very rich. Simple, sharp, and suave define Sidharth Malhotra's personal style as the actor is not afraid of experimenting. Be it casual airport looks or dapper suits, Sidharth often leans towards clean aesthetics and leaves millions of his followers hooked to his Instagram grid.

Kartik Aaryan

One of the most striking style transformations in Bollywood in recent times has been that of Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who began his journey in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, went from his boy-next-door looks to donning designer labels and fashionably owning his sense of style. While his love for hoodies and sunglasses is evident, Kartik also is a big endorser of effortless fashion and we're all for it.

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood's most beloved actor, Varun Dhawan, can easily be the President of comfort clothing. Varun always opts for casual looks yet keeps it chic. He equally slays in Indian ethnic outfits as well as bright designer hoodies and luxury sweatshirts, thanks to his no-fuss approach. Varun Dhawan serves looks with such finesse, it is hard to not get inspired or relate to his style.

Vote and find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Reader's Choice on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

