Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor, nominees for Super Stylish Youth Idol Male.

The power of movies and the big screen has always been remarkable. Hindi film stars not only hold a special place in the hearts of millions but also inspire them massively. From young Gen-Z stars to veterans, the Hindi film industry is full of such celebrities whose unique personality strikes a chord. At Pinkvilla's first-ever award show 'Pinkvilla Style Icons', we're honouring such inspiring and young personalities who have an impression like no other.

The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Youth Idol Male are Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Youth Idol Male:

Vicky Kaushal

Suave and smart can best define Vicky Kaushal's style. One will always find the actor effortlessly slaying in dapper and casual looks equally. With his boy-next-door style, Vicky's personal style serves as a major inspiration and helps budding stylists take note. Not to forget, how relatable the actor's style can be for millions of his young fans and followers. But if there's one thing to learn from Vicky, one's smile can be the best accessory

Sidharth Malhotra

Give Sidharth Malhotra any jacket, and the actor would stylishly make it work for himself. A big fan of solid, bright colours, sunglasses and fashionable jackets, Sidharth Malhotra dishes out some great fashionista vibes whenever he steps out. Needless to say, he provides major inspiration even in athleisure and his most basic looks.

Ranbir Kapoor

It has been more than a decade since Ranbir Kapoor is acing fashion looks and setting style trends. While the actor prefers to keep his style minimal and chic, he also takes his fashion quotient a notch higher in a three-piece suit and designer sweatshirts when travelling abroad. Ranbir's personal style is also incomplete with his Yankees cap.

Kartik Aaryan

One of the most striking style transformations in Bollywood in recent times has been that of Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who began his journey in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, went from his boy-next-door looks to donning designer labels and fashionably owning his sense of style. While his love for hoodies and sunglasses is evident, Kartik also is a big endorser of effortless fashion and we're all for it.

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood's most beloved actor, Varun Dhawan, can easily be the President of comfort clothing. Varun always opts for casual looks yet keeps it chic. He equally slays in Indian ethnic outfits as well as bright designer hoodies and luxury sweatshirts, thanks to his no-fuss approach. Varun Dhawan serves looks with such finesse that it is hard to not get inspired or relate to his style.

