Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Zoya Akhtar to Rohit Shetty, Super Stylish Filmmaker nominees

With just a week left to our very first awards show, the energy and excitement are through the roof for the first edition of 'Pinkvilla Style Icon' Awards in Mumbai on June 16. An evening with the best of the best is what we promise all our Bollywood aficionados and we're all set to deliver it. Our prestigious jury, after careful deliberations, has handpicked the best of the best in each category. And now, we present the nominees for our next category, Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Filmmaker.

These talented men and women, who stay behind the lens, have been mesmerizing Bollywood buffs with stories they want to share. And, when it comes to fashion, each of them brings its own uniqueness to the table and continues to impress us. Not wasting more time, we present the names our coveted jury has picked for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Filmmaker and they are Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan and Gauri Shinde.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Filmmaker:

Rohit Shetty

The action director behind the biggest cop universe we've seen in Bollywood, Rohit Shetty likes to keep things simple yet smart when it comes to his sartorial choices. From opting for the classic combination of denims and shirts to opting for monotone suits, Shetty never goes wrong with his style. 'Cool and casual' is the vibe he goes for and well, our jury thinks he's certainly nailing it.

Imtiaz Ali

'Contemporary and experimental' is the vibe that Imtiaz Ali gives off with his style and well, that certainly has helped him make his own place in people's hearts. His casual yet understated sartorial choices certainly make him stand out among the others. From keeping things simple in kurtas and tees to his love for denims, Imtiaz certainly believes in 'less is more' and we couldn't agree more!

Zoya Akhtar

A filmmaker who became popular with her offbeat and unique stories, Zoya Akhtar continues to be a ruling queen behind the lens. When it comes to her style, it is not much different from her films and has an impeccably classy vibe about it. From rocking pantsuits to slaying in skirts, Zoya has pulled off each outfit with equal panache that certainly has impressed everyone. Her confidence, poise, and smile just add to it all as the perfect accessories to complete a look!

Kabir Khan

The man behind successful films like 83, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan is a name that needs no introduction. His work precedes it all and when it comes to his personal style, Khan certainly has a knack to make perfectly stylish choices. From keeping it understated in bandhgalas at traditional events to opting for the dapper look in a suit, the filmmaker knows how to wow everyone not just with his films but also with his sartorial choices.

Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde presented strong stories that made a home in the hearts of fans of Indian cinema and while doing it all, she also kept things stylish in her own unique way. More often than not, we've seen her rock casuals with equal grace as she's rocked a dress. Be it the gorgeously draped saree or a metallic dress, Gauri has never shied away from experimenting with layers and silhouettes. Well, that certainly is a mark of a stylish lady behind the lens!

