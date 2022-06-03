Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Nominations: Nora Fatehi to Kiara Advani, nominees of Super Stylish Dance Diva

As the grand day inches closer, Pinkvilla's jury has curated a list of remarkable personalities in the respective award categories. Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Dance Diva:

Bollywood's biggest fashion night is in the making! Pinkvilla will be hosting its first-ever 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai this year. As the grand day inches closer, Pinkvilla's jury has curated a list of remarkable personalities in the respective award categories.

Amidst other award categories, Pinkvilla will be recognizing Super Stylish Dance Diva. The nominees for the same are Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, and Kiara Advani.

Check out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Dance Diva:

Nora Fatehi

280023782_176738531358229_936446312039022651_n.jpg

India's most popular dance diva, Nora Fatehi's moves are like no other. The actress and reality show judge has risen to become one of the most sought-after performers in the entertainment industry. While her hook steps have floored millions, Nora's edgy style is also notable. From bodycon dresses to smart pantsuits, Nora Fatehi aces them all!

Janhvi Kapoor

283739525_1759807781077800_632975997837235846_n.jpg

As one of Bollywood's Gen Z actresses, Janhvi Kapoor rarely goes wrong with her fashion picks. So, when she sizzled in a blingy gold number for the recreated 'Nadiyon Paar' song, Janhvi did it in utmost style. From film songs to her Kathak training sessions, Janhvi always gets her fashion game right.

Sara Ali Khan

246222202_1313721362434766_2629147515428800846_n.jpg

This year, Sara Ali Khan, took social media by storm as she made everyone dance to her track 'Chaka Chak'. While she proved she's got the expressions and moves bang on, Sara also flaunted her style game. Be it movie promotions, interviews, or red carpet appearances, Sara slays in quirky chic outfits like no one else.

Disha Patani

284353452_173180338405047_2800962892899147984_n.jpg

An equal lover of athleisure and glamorous looks, Disha Patani sure knows how to make heads turn with her style game. Be it the slick yellow saree in her song 'Slow Motion' or the rugged bohemian look in Malang's title track, Disha has proved she can go from drab to fab in only a few minutes.

Kiara Advani  

277597889_1652860918400777_8999813409232375772_n.jpg

The ever-so-glam Kiara Advani is always winning hearts with her sartorial game. It could be her dance rehearsal tracksuit or the classic Indian look in songs like 'Raatan Lambiyan', Kiara looks equally great onscreen as well as offscreen. Her love for bling, clean aesthetics, and a pop of colour has always been impressive as it continues to dish out fashion inspiration to millions of her fans.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor Readers' Choice on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla! 

