Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Ayushmann Khurrana wins Reel Star presents Glamorous Trendsetter of the Year- Male

On April 7, Pinkvilla hosted the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai, Juhu. After successfully making its debut in 2022, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 raised the bar higher. Several celebs like Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Adivi Sesh and others were seen gracing the event in style. They made sure to make a mark with their fashionable avatars.

Ayushmann Khurrana bags the Glamorous Trendsetter of the Year- Male award

Ayushmann was seen making a dapper entry on the red carpet. He was seen arriving in a Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna fringed jacket, sparkly shirt and plain trousers. The actor completed his look with a pair of shimmery sneakers from Jimmy Choo. He bagged the Reel Star presents Glamorous Trendsetter of the Year- Male. Ace director Aanand L Rai presented the award.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was seen having a great time with Arjun Kapoor during the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2. The duo was clicked in a candid moment.

Work front

Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero. Next, he will be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya. Apart from this, he recently announced his solo US tour in July where he will be performing in Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, and Chicago. Talking about the tour, he shared, "﻿Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me."

