Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Janhvi Kapoor wins AJIO presents Style Icon Of The Year - Readers' Choice

There has been a lot of buzz created around the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2. Since the nominations went live for the different awards category, our viewers have been awaiting the results. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Janhvi Kapoor won the AJIO presents Style Icon Of The Year - Readers' Choice award.

To make the memorable night a grand and glamorous one, many reputed brands joined hands with Pinkvilla to sponsor different award categories. The ultimate fashion and lifestyle destination for shoppers, AJIO, associated with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of the presenting sponsor of the event. Being the hub of the nation's brightest superstars and icons and the hub of trendiest outfits and accessories, Pinkvilla and AJIO put together a glamorous event. It sponsored the category of Style Icon Of The Year - Readers' Choice.

Janhvi Kapoor wins Style Icon Of The Year - Readers' Choice

The Dhadak actress never fails to make heads turn with her fashion game and always stuns in every outfit she wears. For the awards night, Janhvi Kapoor took on the stage as a bombshell clad in a Gaurav Gupta satin co-ordinated outfit. The outfit featured a cropped long-sleeved blouse and a mini skirt with a train and cut-out at the back. The actress was the perfect definition of glamour as she walked the red carpet. Mukesh Chhabra and Derek Noronha, Head of Strategy, AJIO presented the award to the actress.

Janhvi’s fans were super excited to see the actress win and showered her with love. One user wrote, “Janhvi is style icon ..the best in the Bollywood..She is chiselling herself so well by every passing day by overcoming all her challenges. She is extremely smart”

