Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Kiara Advani wins Ajio presents Style Icon Of The Year

On April 7th, Pinkvilla hosted the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards at JW Marriott, Mumbai, Juhu and it was an evening to remember! Several renowned celebs like Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Govinda, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and others were seen gracing the event in style. They put their best fashion foot forward and dazzled on the red carpet.

The first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was organised on June 16, 2022 and received an overwhelming response across all digital platforms. The second edition was hosted by Sharad Kelkar and Maniesh Paul and the duo set the stage on fire with their hilarious camaraderie.

Kiara Advani bags Ajio presents Style Icon Of The Year

Kiara, who recently got married to Sidharth Malhotra, has time and again managed to impress everyone with her style game. Whenever she steps out in the city or walks the red carpet, Kiara makes heads turn. For the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, the diva looked oh-so-glam in a red cutout gown. Kiara bagged the Style Icon Of The Year award presented by Nandini Shenoy, founder and CEO of Pinkvilla.

Her fans were over the moon after she won the Style Icon of the Year title. A fan wrote, "Very much deserving.." Another fan wrote, "Lady Holding another lady." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Work front

Kiara is currently busy shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She has teamed up with Kartik Aaryan yet again. Apart from this, she has RC 15 with Ram Charan in the pipeline.

