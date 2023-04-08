Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Kunal Kapur wins LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Culinarian of the Year

The second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons successfully took place on 7th April in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Sania Mirza, Govinda, and many others brought their fashion A-game to the award ceremony, and made it a memorable night. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized, and chef Kunal Kapur won the award for Stunningly Stylish Culinarian of the Year!

For the prestigious awards show, several reputed brands partnered to present the different award categories. The electronics giant, LG joined hands with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, in the capacity of Powered By sponsor. It sponsored the category of Stunningly Stylish Culinarian of the Year.

Kunal Kapur wins LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Culinarian of the Year

Chef Kunal Kapur is a renowned name in the Indian culinary world, and he has been the judge of the popular competitive cooking reality show MasterChef India in season 1, season 2, season 3 and season 5. He was also invited as the guest judge on MasterChef America season 2. Kunal Kapur won the award for Stunningly Stylish Culinarian of the Year at Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, and the award was presented by Mr. Vishal Dutta, Sr. Vice President- Head of Modern Trade, LG Electronics and Viraj Ghelani.

Kunal Kapur took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Beyond thrilled to be awarded the ‘Stunningly Stylish Culinarian of the Year’ by @pinkvilla! Being a chef is about aesthetics, colors and vibrancy on plates. The same is bound to spill over the clothes I wear. This is truly an honour and I’m grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout my culinary journey. Thank you to my incredible audience, followers, and subscribers - your love and encouragement mean everything to me! Cheers to more delicious and stylish adventures in the kitchen!” wrote Kunal Kapur.

Many other celebrities were honoured at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field. Check out the full list of winners at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 HERE.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 Winners list: Kiara Advani, Janhvi to Kartik Aaryan, a look at who won what!