Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Anu Malik sings ‘Oonchi Hai Building’, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor shake a leg

The second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is inching closer, and it has already created a lot of buzz and excitement. With less than a month to go for the highly-anticipated award ceremony, we are sure your excitement is just as high as ours is! At Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2, we are all set to honour India’s greatest style stalwarts across industries such as film, TV, business, sports, and fashion. It will take place on 7th April 2023, at JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu.

Anu Malik, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor’s performance at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards

Last year, the who’s who of Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and many others graced Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, and the first edition was a massive success! With only a few weeks to go for the second edition, now is a good time to look back at some of the most iconic and memorable moments from the maiden edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons. One such moment featured Anu Malik as she brought the 90s back with his performance on his popular song ‘Oonchi Hai Building’. While Anu Malik sang the song, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan busted into some fun dance moves on stage. Check out the epic throwback moment below!

Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is all set to return with a bigger and grander second edition, with the most glamorous red-carpet looks and electrifying performances. Not just that! The jury members for this edition include the who’s who of the fashion and film industry- renowned stylist and lifestyle consultant Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer and stylist Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director and choreographer Farah Khan, ace costume designer and couturier, Manish Malhotra, and the talented Bollywood actresses, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre.

