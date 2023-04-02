Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ghazal Alagh to Anupam Mittal, nominees for Stylish Business Personality

The second edition of the highly-anticipated Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards will take place on 7th April, 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai. The award ceremony is inching closer, and we are sure you are just excited as we are, for this star-studded event! Ahead of the award ceremony, we brought to you a few sets of nominees, right from Super Glam Sports Star to Stylish Culinarian categories. Today, we bring to you our next set of nominees- for Stylish Business Personality.

To acknowledge and honour the hard work of business personalities, the Pinkvilla jury has curated an exciting nomination list. The nominees for Pinkvilla’s Stylish Business Personality category include Nithin Kamath, Zorawar Kalra, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal and Falguni Nayar.

Nithin Kamath

Nitin Kamath is the founder of India's largest stock brokerage platform online called 'Zerodha'. His company makes it easy for stock market novices to invest without having to deal with high broker fees. Zerodha raked in a net profit of Rs. 2,094 crores in the year 2022.

Zorawar Kalra

Zorawar Kalra is the founder of Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. His company has established some of India's premier restaurant brands like Pa Pa Ya, Farzi Café, Made in Punjab and ShangHigh. He was also the host of season 5 of the competitive cooking show MasterChef India.

Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh co-founded the Indian organic skincare brand Mamaearth along with her husband in 2016. Since then, the brand has established a big online presence by offering toxin-free skincare, beauty, and baby care products. Ghazal was also seen on Season 1 of the business reality series Shark Tank.

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar is the CEO and founder of Nykaa, an e-commerce website that features beauty, fashion, and wellness products. Started in 2012, Nykaa is India's first unicorn startup with a woman at the helm. In 2022, Falguni was ranked 44 in the Forbes India Rich List.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal launched India's biggest online matrimonial platform Shaadi.com. In 2011, he was awarded the Karmaveer Award under the category of 'Entrepreneur for Social Change’. He is also popular among fans of Shark Tank, being an investor in both seasons of the show.

