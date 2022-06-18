Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kaante director Sanjay Gupta gets on stage, Ranveer-Varun start singing Rama Re

Pinkvilla hosted its first-ever award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, on the 16th of June, 2022 and it was a star-studded event with big personalities like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Sara Ali Khan and noted filmmakers like Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, and Sanjay Gupta gracing the event held in Mumbai. The award show celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from not just in the field of entertainment but also in sports, fashion designing, food, and business, and every invitee dressed glamorously for the big event.

The award show was full of fun moments and one of the striking moments was when Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others sang ‘Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re’, a song from Sanjay Gupta's film Kaante, right when he came up on the stage to announce the winner of an award. As soon as the Kaabil director graced the stage, the actors from the front row consisting of the abovementioned started singing the iconic song. Sanjay Gupta acknowledged this gesture as he too joined them and sang a couple of lines from his movie’s popular song. This light-hearted moment cheered everyone present in the room.

Have a look at the light-hearted moment where Ranveer Singh and others sang Kaante director Sanjay Gupta’s movie song ‘Rama Re’ :

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was a grand success. The jury that selected winners for each category included reputed names from the entertainment business like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar.

As for the work, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Varun Dhawan will be seen in the ensemble Dharma family drama JugJugg Jeeyo and then has Bhediya and Bawaal in his kitty. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ek Villain 2, The Lady Killer, and Kuttey. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh and The Action Hero under the banner T-Series and Color Yellow.

