Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon look FABULOUS together as they make grand entry; PICS
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon put their best fashion foot forward as they posed together at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon arrived together at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards a few moments back. The Luka Chuppi actors looked fabulous in their stylish ensembles for the night. While Kartik opted for a black tuxedo with a checked shirt, Kriti looked like a diva in her pink corset dress.
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon arrive together at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards
Credits: Viral Bhayani
