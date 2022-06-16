Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon look FABULOUS together as they make grand entry; PICS

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon put their best fashion foot forward as they posed together at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 16, 2022 11:03 PM IST  |  6.8K
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon arrived together at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards a few moments back. The Luka Chuppi actors looked fabulous in their stylish ensembles for the night. While Kartik opted for a black tuxedo with a checked shirt, Kriti looked like a diva in her pink corset dress. 

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon arrive together at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards

kartik_aaryan_and_kriti_sanon_at_pinkvilla_style_icons_awards_-_1

