Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Nominations: Ranveer Brar to Vicky Ratnani, nominees for Stylish Culinarian

We are just a few days away from the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, and it has already created a massive buzz. The star studded event will take place on 7th April 2023, at JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu. The event is inching closer, and ahead of the highly anticipated award ceremony, we bring you the next set of nominees. Indian chefs and culinarians, known for their innovation and creativity, have put our country on the global culinary map. They have created a name for themselves not just in India, but also globally.

To acknowledge and honour the hard work of culinarians, the Pinkvilla jury has curated an exciting nomination list. The nominees for Pinkvilla’s Stylish Culinarian include Kunal Kapur, Vicky Ratnani, Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, Anahita Dhondy Bhandari.

Kunal Kapur

A renowned name in the Indian culinary world, Kunal Kapoor has been the judge of the popular competitive cooking reality show MasterChef India in season 1, season 2, season 3 and season 5. Not just that, he was also invited as the guest judge on MasterChef America season 2. The recipient of many culinary awards, he was also cited by Limca Book Of Records for creating India’s largest ‘chocolate tower’.

Vicky Ratnani

Chef Vicky Ratnani is known for his knowledge of global culinary trends, and he is popularly known for cooking shows such as Vickypedia, Vicky Goes Veg, Vicky Goes Desi and many more. He has curated the menus of several award-winning restaurants, and has also created a wen series called Vicky The Gastronaut, which has garnered over 10 million views! Did you know he has also cooled for Mr. Nelson Mandela? Yes, you read that right. He was the Personal Chef to Nelson Mandela while he was promoting his charitable venture.

Ranveer Brar

A renowned Indian celebrity chef, Ranveer Brar has judged seasons four, six and seven of MasterChef India. At the age of 25, he became the youngest executive chef to ever work at a five-star hotel in India. He has set up a number of restaurants in India as well as abroad, and has curated the menu of many restaurants. He has over 6.19 million subscribers on YouTube and his videos are quite popular.

Garima Arora

One of the judges in MasterChef India, Garima Arora became the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star in 2018. She has worked with many internationally renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Gaggan Anand, Rene Redzepi, before she opened her own restaurant Gaa in Bangkok. Her restaurant ranked 16 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Meanwhile, in June 2019, the restaurant made its debut on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, on which it ranked 95th.

Anahita Dhondy Bhandari

Advertisement

A renowned chef in the Indian culinary scene, Anahita Dhony Bhandari has featured on the Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list in 2019. After completing Cordon Bleu Grand Diplome in London, she started working as a chef manager at SodaBottleOpenerWala in Gurgaon, and was later promoted to chef partner. She worked at numerous other restaurants post that, and in 2021, her first book titled Parsi Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family was launched.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards are:

Advertisement

AJIO - Presenting Sponsor

ReelStar - Powered by Sponsor

LG Refrigerators - Powered by Sponsor

Kalyan Jewellers - Jewellery Partner

Asmita Patel Global School Of Trading - Education Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

98.3 Mirchi - Radio Partner

Bright - Outdoor Media Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Awards Nominations: Neeraj Chopra to Sania Mirza, nominees of Super Glam Sports Star