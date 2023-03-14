Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Watch Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and others groove to The Punjabban Song

There has been no better time to look back at the last year’s Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards than now. Not even a month left of the sizzling second season of the awards, which honor India's greatest style stalwarts across industries like film, television, business, sports, and fashion. It will be held on 7th April 2023, at JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu. The industry’s leading stars graced the event and the most stylish ones were crowned the winners in different style categories last year

Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra among others turned got everyone talking with their stylish avatars. The first edition was a grand success and set the benchmark for awards shows in the fashion and entertainment industry in the country. To share a glimpse of the craziness of last year, we took to our Instagram to look back at our favorite moment when all the stars took the stage to match steps to the iconic step of the JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song.

Take a look at the madness here:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 is set to dazzle

The second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons event is already creating a lot of excitement and buzz. Talking about the jury for this edition, the panel will include renowned stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director & choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra, and evergreen starlets, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurana, Masaba Gupta, and Rohit Saraf have already expressed their excitement over the event. We are ready to host a memorable glitzy evening that will take style and sophistication to the next level.

