Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: A look at 5 viral moments from the grand night

The much-anticipated Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 was held on 7th April at JW Marriott, Mumbai, Juhu. Several B-town celebs including Vidya Balan, Rani Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and others were seen putting their stylish foot forward. It was a grand event as all the stars gathered under one roof. Let’s take a look at some of the top viral moments from the night that caught the attention of the netizens.

Janhvi Kapoor’s complaint about her dad Boney Kapoor

The versatile actress, who won the Style Icon Of The Year - Readers' Choice at the Pinkvilla Style Icons event, had a chance to share the stage with her father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor had a complaint about her dad, which she shared on stage. The actress pointed out how Boney Kapoor arrived late for the event, in a totally adorable way, when her father came on the stage.

Kajol cheers for Govinda-Maniesh Paul as they groove to Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

A candid video of Bollywood's beloved actress Kajol, in which she is seen cheering for senior actor Govinda and actor-television presenter Maniesh Paul as they set the stage on fire dancing to 'Mirchi lagi toh' from Govinda's 1995-released blockbuster Coolie No.1, leaving the audiences totally excited.

Pooja Hegde’s candid chat with Kiara Advani

Popular South Indian actress Pooja Hegde was caught in a candid chat with Kiara Advani. Pooja won the Stylish Game Changer - Female at the awards night and as she was leaving the stage she stopped for a quick chat with Kiara Advani who was all smiles and held her hand lovingly.

Babil Khan sitting with Javed Akhtar and his family

Babil Khan who came to the event with his mom Sutapa Sikdar was seen sitting with Javed Akhtar’s family. They were caught sharing an adorable moment when Babil greeted Shabana Azmi and held her hand.

Sunny Leone trying Sunny Deol’s famous dialogue

Actress Sunny Leone won the Super Stylish Haute Stepper award and when she came on the stage, Sunny Leone was seen saying Sunny Deol’s famous dialogue, ‘Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisipe padtha hai na, toh aadmi uth-ta nahi uthh jaata hai’ on being insisted by Maniesh Paul.

