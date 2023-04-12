Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Adivi Sesh wins Cavinkare Indica Easy presents Stylish Game Changer - Male

There has been a lot of buzz created around the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2. Since the nominations went live for the different awards category, our readers have been awaiting the results. And indeed it was a starry night as celebrities made stunning appearances on the red carpet. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Adivi Sesh won the Cavinkare Indica Easy presents Stylish Game Changer - Male award.

Adivi Sesh wins Cavinkare Indica Easy presents Stylish Game Changer award

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh who has made his mark in the South as well as in Bollywood looked dapper in a classic black suit. Take one look at the actor from the awards ceremony and you will realize why the classic black suit can never go out of style. Sanjana Sanghi and Poulomi Majumder, Group Brand Manager for Indica Hair Color, Cavinkare Private Limited presented the Stylish Game Changer - Male award to Adivi Sesh on stage.

Take a look at Adivi Sesh’s look here:

The actor also took to his social media to upload his looks from the awards night. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Sometimes, the clothes make the man. Thank you @pinkvilla for the lovely evening and for this sweet Style Award. My family @rekhaboggarapu and team @tulasikrishna1989 #Sandeep & #Prasad work tirelessly to make me look good, And lots of love to @chandrikaraamzofficial for ALWAYS swaggin it out with the suits."

