Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan leave all stunned with their appearance

Ananya Panday arrives at the Pinkvilla Style Icons' red carpet looking like she stepped straight out of a Disney movie. Ananya sparkles in diamonds at the event. The actress wore a champagne bustier dress with the bustier lined with diamonds. The dress has floor length tulle trail. Ananya accessorized the dress with a layered diamond necklace, diamond studs, diamond rings, and diamond studded heels. Ananya has proven that diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend.

Kartik Aaryan arrived looking dapper in a grey checkered suit. The heartthrob paired the grey suit with a white shirt and striped tie.