Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan leave all stunned with their appearance

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan join the star-studded event at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2.

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Updated on Apr 07, 2023   |  11:54 PM IST  |  5.7K
via Manav Mangalani
Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan arrive at Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2.

Ananya Panday arrives at the Pinkvilla Style Icons' red carpet looking like she stepped straight out of a Disney movie. Ananya sparkles in diamonds at the event. The actress wore a champagne bustier dress with the bustier lined with diamonds. The dress has floor length tulle trail. Ananya accessorized the dress with a layered diamond necklace, diamond studs, diamond rings, and diamond studded heels. Ananya has proven that diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend. 

Ananya Panday at Pinkvilla Style Icons

Kartik Aaryan arrived looking dapper in a grey checkered suit. The heartthrob paired the grey suit with a white shirt and striped tie. 

Kartik Aaryan arrives at Pinkvilla Style Icons

About The Author
Vaishnavi Shetye
Vaishnavi Shetye

Content writer for 2+ years. Firmly believes there is no such thing as too many pop culture references. She is a part-ti... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!