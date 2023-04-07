Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Babil Khan shares a heart-warming moment with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

The highly popular Pinkvilla Style Icons award is back with a much-awaited second edition. The second edition of the coveted award show celebrates and honors the finest talents of the Indian film industry, sports, fashion, business, and other streams. The first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards premiered on June 16, 2022, and touched a whopping 1 Billion views across all digital platforms. Now, the second edition of the event is garnering the attention of netizens with its star presence.

Babil Khan shares a heart-warming moment with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

The celebrities who are attending the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards edition 2, are seen bonding with each other and having so much fun at the event. However, what caught our eye was young actor Babil Khan's heart-warming moment with the senior Bollywood couple, the senior screenwriter Javed Akhtar, and National award-winning actress Shabana Azmi. In a video which is going viral on social media platforms, the late Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's elder son is seen having a lovely conversation with Akhtar, Azmi, and a few other guests.

