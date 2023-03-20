Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Farah Khan to Anaita Shroff Adajania, what does fashion mean for the jury?

After the massive success of the first edition, Pinkvilla is all set to host the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2. The first edition was quite a starry affair and a day to remember! The who's who of Bollywood was seen putting their best fashion foot forward and slaying on the red carpet. The second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is only going to get bigger and fancier! It is slated to be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott, Mumbai. This year, the bar is raised ever higher as we have several renowned names from the industry as our jury members. The jury includes stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director & choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra, and evergreen actresses, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre.

What does fashion mean for the jury members?

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 is all about style, fashion and elegance. The ace jury members, who have immensely contributed to the fashion industry, will honour celebs who have managed to stand out and set new trends with their fashionable outings. We asked our jury members about their definition of fashion and here's what they think!

Anaita Shroff Adajania, who has styled a lot of actors in the industry, said that fashion is an 'ever-evolving medium but true style is eternal'. Eka Lakhani shared, " As Costume Designer and Stylist, I am well aware of the significance of fashion in shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. Identifying and honoring the icons who are elevating the Indian fashion scene with their iconic style is a crucial endeavour."

Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan said that she strongly feels that the film industry has the 'strongest fashion influence, on-screen and off-screen'. She said, "I was pleasantly surprised when I was asked to be on the jury of Pinkvilla's fashion awards, whereas my own fashion choices always tend to lean towards comfort and what suits my body type over trends. My films, however, have always had iconic fashion moments. I do strongly feel that our film industry does have the strongest fashion influence, on-screen and off-screen as well. So happy to award those who have carved a niche for themselves with their bold choices."

Manish Malhotra, who is the go-to person for every leading Bollywood actress, added, "Style is not just a statement, but an art, and the greatest vessel of self-expression. Every look, every silhouette, and every frame has the potential to convey something extraordinary, and it will be a fascinating experience to uncover those individuals who have not only captured the pulse of the nation, but also the future of the industry through their sartorial choices."

Manisha Koirala said that fashion is a 'dynamic and ever-evolving force'. She added, "Today, we are seeing individuals who are not only pushing the boundaries of fashion but also shaping the cultural landscape of our nation."

Sonali Bendre shared, "Style to me is a form of personal expression, a canvas brought to life by its creator’s imagination. And in fashion that translates into an extension of your personality. Every look tells a story; makes a statement."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Anu Malik sings ‘Oonchi Hai Building’, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor shake a leg