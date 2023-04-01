Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: From Anil Kapoor to Suniel Shetty-a look back at timeless style icons

The Bollywood industry is full of gorgeous divas ruling our hearts with their timeless beauties, grace and elegance. Actresses and their charm never seem to fade away. But what is a Bollywood film without heroes right? These hunks come and go in every era but there are some whose name stays fresh and young in every era. Their fashion was celebrated even when there was no social media to upload the OOTD and their fashion sense keeps evolving with the changing time and continue to inspire even now. We have listed the Pinkvilla Style Icons who are known for their timeless fashion sense. Let’s take a look.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was one of the most handsome actors of his time and he continues to win hearts with his swag even today. Be it his debut film or his latest release, his charm continues to win the hearts of his fans even today. He was a heartthrob and still is one!

Anil Kapoor

Whenever we see Anil Kapoor, there is only one question that arises in every mind and that is ‘how does he keep getting younger with time?’ Anil is someone who proves the phrase ‘ageing like a fine wine’ true every time. Be it funky attire, casual attire, formals or flaunting his body, Anil sure knows how to win hearts and set major fitness goals.

Suniel Shetty

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood even at this age has to be Suniel Shetty. He is someone who can give young actors a toss for their money when it comes to fitness. His fashion sense is still celebrated by his fans and they try to copy his style.

Govinda

Govinda is one of the most iconic and evergreen actors in Bollywood. His dancing kept all of us entertained throughout the 90s and many young actors consider him as their idol even today. Be it his comic timing or his acting, everything stands at a different level. His flamboyant personality and his style was very unique and fans still love it.

Jackie Shroff

Did anyone say good-looking? Well, Jackie Shroff is one such actor who is blessed with good looks. Even today his classy style wins our hearts and makes him stand out of the crowd.

