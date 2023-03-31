Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: From Madhuri Dixit to Karisma Kapoor-a look back at timeless style icons

Long before Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani made headlines for their sartorial choices, divas like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Juhi Chawla ruled the stylebooks. We are reminded of these beauties whenever we see a Bolly diva of today in a chiffon saree or a black cocktail gown. While these beauties ruled the fashion industry, when there was no Instagram to upload the OOTD, these fashion icons continue to inspire now, and always. We have listed the Pinkvilla Style Icons who are known for their timeless fashion sense. Let’s take a look.

Madhuri Dixit

We made you are not surprised this dancing queen made it to the top of our list. The ‘dhak-dhak’ girl can rock every look; be it fusion gowns, formal suits, or red-carpet ready gowns. And when it comes to sarees, well, we all know her love for traditional wear.

Raveena Tandon

The actress can look stunning in almost everything she wears. In fact, when the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ actress is in the room, she can steal all the limelight. Raveena can slay a distressed denim-white shirt look, bling jewelry with cocktail gowns, anarkali with traditional jewelry and she will look equally stunning in each outfit.

Kajol

The two words that best describe this actress’s style are elegant and graceful. While she looks unmatched in a traditional saree, in recent times, Kajol has been seen in stylish jumpsuits, gowns, midi dresses, and fusion wears.

Juhi Chawla

Take notes for classic style from Juhi Chawla 90’s looks. bodycon dresses, oversized shirts, boyfriend jeans, crop tops, turtlenecks, maxi dresses, the actress has donned it all and how!

Karisma Kapoor

Fashion police still keep a close watch on Karisma’s wardrobe choices since this hottie can make heads turn with her power dressing. She made everyone’s hearts flutter with her sense of style that reflected her personality. Take a look through her social media handles and you’ll know why she made it to our list of Pinkvilla Style Icons.

