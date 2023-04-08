Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Janhvi Kapoor has THIS complaint about her dad Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actress is currently on a high with an exciting line-up of promising projects in her kitty. The young star, who is the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and senior producer Boney Kapoor, has always garnered attention with her exceptional career choices. However, when it comes to her fashion choices, Janhvi Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista. The Mili actress won the award for Style Icon Of The Year - Readers' Choice, at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2, which was held on Friday night.

Janhvi Kapoor has a complaint about her dad Boney Kapoor

The versatile actress, who won the Style Icon Of The Year - Readers' Choice at the Pinkvilla Style Icons event, had a chance to share the stage with her father Boney Kapoor. The senior producer presented the award to his lovely daughter, and the moment was truly special for the duo. However, Janhvi Kapoor had a complaint about her dad, when she came on stage. The actress pointed out how Boney Kapoor arrived late for the event, in a totally adorable way, when her father came on the stage.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor's video, below:

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

The young actress recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming romantic drama Bawaal, which features her in the lead role, alongside Varun Dhawan. The project, which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, will hit the theatres in August, this year. She is teaming up with Rajkummar Rao once again for the upcoming sports drama, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Janhvi Kapoor is also making her Telugu cinema debut with the upcoming 30th outing of popular Telugu star Jr. NTR. The movie, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30, is helmed by Koratala Siva.

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards

The first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards premiered on June 16, 2022, and touched a whopping 1 Billion views across all digital platforms. The second edition of the prestigious event celebrated and honored the finest talents of the Indian film industry, sports, fashion, business, and other streams.

