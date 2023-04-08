Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Kajol cheers for Govinda-Maniesh Paul as they shake a leg to THIS song

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is back with its much-awaited second edition. The grand event, which was held at the famous JW Marriot hotel in Mumbai, honoured the most popular and stylish stars from Bollywood, the South film industry, sports, business, and other major fields. The glamorous red carpet event of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards edition 2 witnessed some of the most sought-after film stars in the country arriving in style. The inside videos from the grand event are also garnering the attention of netizens.

Kajol cheers for Govinda-Maniesh Paul as they shake a leg

A candid video of Bollywood's beloved actress Kajol, in which she is seen cheering for senior actor Govinda and actor-television presenter Maniesh Paul as set the stage on fire, is now winning the internet. The Salaam Venky actress's priceless reaction and the Govinda-Maniesh duo's graceful performance have made the video a truly special watch. The senior actor and famous TV host shook a leg to the chartbuster 'Mirchi lagi toh' from Govinda's 1995-released blockbuster Coolie No.1, leaving the audiences totally excited.

Check out the Exclusive video from PInkvilla Style Icons Awards edition 2, below:

