Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Kajol wins Kalyan Jewellers presents Timeless Style Icon - Female

On April 7, Pinkvilla hosted the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai, Juhu. The first edition took place in June 2022 and it was a starry affair. Even the second edition turned out to be a major success with several noted celebrities from the entertainment industry gracing the awards night. Celebs like Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill and others were seen putting their best fashion foot forward and dazzling on the red carpet. Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 honoured personalities who have managed to make heads turn with their style statements.

Kajol bags the Timeless Style Icon - Female award

Eternally beautiful Kajol was seen arriving for the star-studded evening in a deep neckline gown. Her monotone attire featured a saree-like-drape skirt making her look chic and stylish. She completed her look with sparkly earrings, on-point makeup and a clean bun. The Dilwale actress won Kalyan Jewellers presents Timeless Style Icon - Female award. Ace director Rohit Shetty presented the award. Have a look:

Fans were excited to see her win the award. A fan commented, "Congratulations Queen Kajol." Another fan wrote, "congratulations you are always the best."

Kajol was seen enjoying the grand evening to the fullest. She was seen cheering for Govinda while he set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. He grooved to his song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky alongside Vishal Jethwa.

