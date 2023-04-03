Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Kapil Sharma-Ginni to Jasmin Bhasin-Aly; Our favorite power couples of TV
Pinkvilla Style Icons take a look at the enigmatic power couples of the TV who rule the hearts of the audience.
Bollywood and Television give us the idea of a perfect romance. From the lovebirds holding hands and taking a long walk to kissing under the rain, we all have our favorite onscreen couples. Today, with the Pinkvilla Style Icons, we take a look at our favorite TV celebs living a fairytale romance with their better halves. In real life, these couples are setting goals for us every day. Let’s take a look.
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka tied the knot to Vivek Dahiya in 2016 in Bhopal. These two are the most adored pair in the showbiz industry. The two had met during the shooting of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and started dating. Go through their social media feeds to see how they keep their romance alive with regular dates and doing mushy things.
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
These two manage to stay in the news often. Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2021. Their social media is proof of their endless love for each other.
Nakuul Mehta-Jankee
Talk about high school sweethearts living happily ever after, well, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee’s story is similar. These two met at an early age and now they have a beautiful family with a son, Sufi. Also, Nakuul has revealed that Jankee is the only girl he ever dated!
Kapil Sharma-Ginni
Our favorite comedian Kapil Sharma is quite a catch and his love story will tell you why. Kapil is married to Ginni and has a daughter, Anayra, and a son named Trishaan. The comedian had revealed that Ginni was his student once!
Jasmin-Aly
One of the most adorable couples in the television industry, Jasmin and Aly are admired by their fans for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The two fell for each other inside the Bigg Boss house, and since then their relationship has only grown stronger.
Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards are:
AJIO - Presenting Sponsor
ReelStar - Powered by Sponsor
LG Refrigerators - Powered by Sponsor
Kalyan Jewellers - Jewellery Partner
Asmita Patel Global School Of Trading - Education Partner
Jovees Herbal - Beauty Partner
Eva - Fragrance Partner
Butt-Chique - Lingerie Partner
CavinKare Indica Easy - Hair Color Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
98.3 Mirchi - Radio Partner
Bright - Outdoor Media Partner
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Ananya Panday and others look glamorous in inside pics from NMACC Gala
With a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has always been interested in writing and telling s... Read more