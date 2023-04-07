Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 : Rakul Preet, Rani Mukherjee, and Bhumi Pednekar look dazzling in black

Stars arrive in style on the red carpet of Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Updated on Apr 07, 2023   |  10:55 PM IST
Rakul Preet, Rani Mukherjee, and Bhumi Pednekar arrive at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2

Rani Mukherjee, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet arrived at the Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, looking sleek in black. Rani Mukherjee showed up looking stunning to the Pinkvilla Style Icons Award in a full-length black gown with a deep neck. The Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress paired the floor-length gown with a bold red lip. 

Rani Mukherjee at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2

Rani was greeted on the red carpet by Bhumi Pednekar; the two actresses affectionately hugged and were happy with each other. 

Rani Mukherjee and Bhumi Pednekar at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2

Bhumi Pednekar wore an all-black gown with statement earrings. The actress paired her dress with a slick hair bun, a smoky eye, and nude lips.

Bhumi Pednekar at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2

Rakul Preet turned heads as she arrived wearing a black and white dress. The top half of the dress is accordion pleats, and the bottom is a shimmery black skirt. The actress drew everyone’s eye with a white and green diamond necklace. 

Rakul Preet at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2

