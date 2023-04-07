Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 : Rakul Preet, Rani Mukherjee, and Bhumi Pednekar look dazzling in black

Rani Mukherjee, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet arrived at the Pinkvilla Style Icons 2, looking sleek in black. Rani Mukherjee showed up looking stunning to the Pinkvilla Style Icons Award in a full-length black gown with a deep neck. The Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress paired the floor-length gown with a bold red lip.

Rani was greeted on the red carpet by Bhumi Pednekar; the two actresses affectionately hugged and were happy with each other.

Bhumi Pednekar wore an all-black gown with statement earrings. The actress paired her dress with a slick hair bun, a smoky eye, and nude lips.

Rakul Preet turned heads as she arrived wearing a black and white dress. The top half of the dress is accordion pleats, and the bottom is a shimmery black skirt. The actress drew everyone’s eye with a white and green diamond necklace.