Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Meet the grand jury members

Global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub, Pinkvilla has set the stage for the highly anticipated return of its uber-stylish Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards . The second edition of the star-studded gala will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. The first edition, which has become the benchmark for style awards, was a triumph of panache and elegance, captivating audiences worldwide and curating a memorable evening like no other for the nation's brightest superstars and icons! With the who’s who of the fashion and film industry, namely renowned stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director & choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra , and evergreen starlets, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre gracing the second edition as grand jury - this year's awards are set to raise the bar even higher for style and sophistication!

The renowned jury, which comprises the most celebrated individuals who have made an invaluable contribution to Indian and global fashion, will help crown the best of the best icons and trendsetters, who are transforming style one day at a time through their sartorial choices. They will aid in recognizing and honouring India's greatest style stalwarts across industries like Bollywood, South Cinema, Television, Business, Sports, Fashion, and much more! Speaking of her association with Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 as a grand jury member, stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania stated, “I am delighted to be joining forces with Pinkvilla in this intriguing pursuit of recognizing and honouring the people in and with style who are defining the fashion landscape of India. Fashion is an ever-evolving medium, but true style is eternal. I am thrilled to embark on this journey of discovery, to uncover the individuals who are creating a new narrative in fashion and pushing the industry forward. I am honored to play a pivotal role in identifying and crowning the rightful style icons of our time, the ones who are leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world."

Costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani added, "I am honored to be a part of the esteemed jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons Season 2, an accolade that recognizes and celebrates the trendsetters who are shaping the future of Indian fashion. As Costume Designer and Stylist, I am well aware of the significance of fashion in shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. Identifying and honoring the icons who are elevating the Indian fashion scene with their iconic style is a crucial endeavour. I am thrilled to be partnering with Pinkvilla, a young and stylish brand that is the perfect collaborator on this journey of identifying and celebrating the style revolutionaries that are making a lasting impact on India's fashion landscape."

Filmmaker & choreographer, Farah Khan, whose films have featured some of the most iconic on-screen looks of the century added, “I was pleasantly surprised when I was asked to be on the jury of Pinkvilla's fashion awards, whereas my own fashion choices always tend to lean towards comfort and what suits my body type over trends. My films, however, have always had iconic fashion moments. I do strongly feel that our film industry does have the strongest fashion influence, on-screen and off-screen as well. So happy to award those who have carved a niche for themselves with their bold choices."

Costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra added, “Style is not just a statement, but an art, and the greatest vessel of self-expression. Identifying and celebrating India's most forward-thinking style icons with Pinkvilla is a journey I am excited to be a part of. Every look, every silhouette, and every frame has the potential to convey something extraordinary, and it will be a fascinating experience to uncover those individuals who have not only captured the pulse of the nation, but also the future of the industry through their sartorial choices. It will indeed be very interesting to be a part of the process of shining a spotlight on those who are not only shaping India's fashion landscape but also propelling it forward.”

Bollywood luminary, Manisha Koirala added, "Fashion is a dynamic and ever-evolving force. Today, we are seeing individuals who are not only pushing the boundaries of fashion but also shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. It is an honour to be a part of the exciting process of identifying and celebrating the leading individuals across a diverse range of genres, who are playing a significant role in this evolution and bringing their rich and timeless style to the global stage."

Bollywood icon, Sonali Bendre stated, “Style to me is a form of personal expression, a canvas brought to life by its creator’s imagination. And in fashion that translates into an extension of your personality. Every look tells a story; makes a statement, so I’m looking forward to being on board with Pinkvilla to recognise the style icons of today!”