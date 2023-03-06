Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Nominate your favorite celebrity for the Style Icon of the Year; VOTE NOW

Pinkvilla, the global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub, has set the stage for the second edition of its Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The first edition created a sensation in the fashion industry. A glamorous evening where all the who’s who of the fashion and film industry were seen putting their stylish foot forward on the red carpet. This year, it’s only gonna be bigger and better as we promise to take style and sophistication to the next level.

Vote for Style Icon of the Year

Similar to the previous year, this year readers can nominate their favorite celebrity for Style Icon of the Year in the category of male and female. When we think of style, we all have our favorite celebrities that come to our minds. You may be a fan of Jahnvi Kapoor’s impeccable style or Deepika Padukone’s classy looks or Ranveer Singh’s eccentric fashion sense. If you want to raid the wardrobe of any particular Bollywood celebrity, go to our website and nominate them for the award. There are two categories- Style Icon of the Year Male (Reader's Choice 2023) and Style Icon of the Year Female (Reader's Choice 2023).

Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 is set to dazzle

The second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons event is already creating a lot of excitement and buzz. Talking about the jury for this edition, the panel will include renowned stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director & choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra, and evergreen starlets, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre. Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai. We are ready to create a new benchmark in the fashion industry with a snazzy evening and be the talk of the town again!

