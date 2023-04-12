Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Sharvari Wagh wins Butt-Chique presents Super Stylish Rising Star - Female

The much-anticipated event Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 was held on April 7. It was a grand glamorous night where the Bollywood A-Listers brought turned up in their stylish avatars. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and actress Sharvari Wagh won the Butt-Chique presents Super Stylish Rising Star - Female.

Many reputed brands joined hands with Pinkvilla to sponsor different award categories to make the grand night a memorable one. Among many brands, Butt-Chique was the lingerie partner for the event. Butt-Chique is a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of lingerie while practicing inclusion and innovation. It sponsored the category of Super Stylish Rising Star - Female.

Sharvari Wagh wins Super Stylish Rising Star - Female award

Sharvari Wagh is one of the most talented and best-dressed actresses in Bollywood. This talented young beauty made her acting debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress chose a lime coloured floor length gown for the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards night. She completed the look with diamond ear cuffs and a ring on her finger. She was a sight to behold as she walked up the stage to receive the Butt-Chique presents Super Stylish Rising Star - Female award.

Take a look at Sharvari Wagh here:

Isabelle Kaif and Kamakshi Agarwala, Founder, and CEO of Butt-Chique were on stage to present the award to the actress.

Kamakshi Agarwala, Founder, Butt-Chique, "We are absolutely thrilled to be the first-ever lingerie partner for the Pinkvilla Style Icon awards and can’t wait for celebs and fans to acknowledge the power of lingerie under every outfit!"

Many other celebrities were honoured at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field. Check out the full list of winners at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 HERE.

