Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Watch the venue getting decked up for the grand night

After a successful first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, we are back with the second edition of the coveted award show where we will celebrate and honour some of the most popular personalities from Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. The first edition premiered on June 16, 2022, and amassed a staggering 1 billion reach across all digital platforms. Among the A-listers that attended the awards edition were Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra. Today, on April 7th, the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards is being held and it is going to be held at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. Scroll down to get a glimpse of the preparations for the grand night.

JW Marriott getting decked up for the grand night

Come let us take you straight inside the luxurious venue of the grand night. The video begins with the entrance of JW Marriott getting prepped up. From lights to red carpets to barricades to flower decoration and big screens, a lot of preparation seems to be taking place. The red flower wall literally stands out and we bet you cannot wait to see the complete décor by the end of the night. Just a couple of hours more and the red carpet will be all set for the big Bollywood names who are expected to arrive in style for Pinkvilla Style Icons Editions 2.

Check out the video:

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla commented, “All of us at Pinkvilla are looking forward to making the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons an unforgettable night of style, glamour, gifts, and extravaganza. Therefore, it is only apt that The Gift Studio be our gifting partner for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards.”

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Fashion, Telly, HindiRush, Hallyutalk, USA, and more. It is the most-visited website with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ahead of Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, a look at five VIRAL moments from last year's awards